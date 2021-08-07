Historic win: Neeraj Chopra bags India's first Olympic gold medal in athletics

Chopra's win marks the first Olympic Gold medal in athletics at the Olympic Games.

Neeraj Chopra has created history by winning the first gold medal in the Olympic Games 2021 for India. Neeraj Chopra has scripted history by winning the elusive medal, which the likes of late Milkha Singh and P T Usha let slip from their grasp in 1964 and 1984 editions. "I am at my first Olympic Games, and I feel very good. In warm-up my performance wasn't so good, but then (in the qualifying round) my first throw had a good angle, and was a perfect throw," Chopra had said after the qualifying round on Wednesday, August 4. "I will need to focus on the throw, and try to repeat this (performance) with a higher score," said the youngster who came into the Olympics with the fourth best throw (88.07m) this year.

Chopra's performance on Saturday was one of the best performances by an Indian in the Olympics, as he finished ahead of gold medal favourite and 2017 world champion Johannes Vetter of Germany. Vetter, who had earlier said that Chopra will find it tough to beat him in the Olympics, struggled in his first two throws before crossing the automatic qualification mark with a 85.64m final throw. The 28-year-old German, who came into the Olympics after having seven monster throws of over 90m between April and June, was lying at a dangerous seventh position after his first two throws but eventually qualified for the final at second overall behind Chopra.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who had won a bronze medal when Chopra clinched gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, topped Group B to earn an automatic qualification to the finals with a second round throw of 85.16m. He qualified for the finals at overall third behind Chopra and Vetter.

Sumariwalla and Klaus Bartonietz, the bio-mechanics expert in charge of Chopra, chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair were seen cheering Chopra from the almost empty stands on Saturday.