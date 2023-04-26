'His mental age is that of a child', BJP targets Rahul ahead of Karnataka polls

The BJP launched an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claiming that Gandhi's mental age is similar to that of a child.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

As the campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka gains momentum, the state has become a matter of prestige for the contesting parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claiming that Gandhi's mental age is similar to that of a five-year-old child.

Chouhan was campaigning in Chikkodi in Karnataka's Belagavi district on Wednesday, April 26, when he made these remarks. He criticised Rahul for blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP last month, saying that the Congress leader doesn't know "what to speak."

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is 50 years old, but his mental age is five. When the court sentenced him, he blamed PM Modi for it. He doesn't know what to say. Is he capable of giving promises?" Chouhan said.

Chouhan also took a dig at Rahul for fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's wish of “finishing Congress.” He said that after independence, Mahatma Gandhi had suggested nullifying the Congress as it was created for independence only, but Jawaharlal Nehru did not agree with him. Chouhan accused Rahul Gandhi of now fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's wish of finishing the Congress.

The BJP's state unit president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, also attacked Rahul Gandhi, questioning his bloodline and his contribution to the freedom struggle. Responding to Gandhi's statement that the BJP and RSS did not fight for the country's freedom, Kateel said, "Let him tell me what struggle he has done. I am now doubting his bloodline. Let him first tell me how 'Gandhi' came into his name, then I will answer you."

With both Congress and BJP fielding their star campaigners, the campaign for the Karnataka elections is in full swing. The polls are scheduled to be held on May 10, with the counting of votes on May 13.

During his campaign in Mandya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the concept of a "double engine government" and cited Uttar Pradesh as an example of its success. He credited the government's approach for the absence of curfews and incidents of violence in the state in the last six years. He also criticised Congress and stated that providing reservations to Muslims in Karnataka based on religion is unconstitutional.