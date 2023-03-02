On his 70th birthday, Stalin pays floral tributes to Annadurai, Karunanidhi & Periyar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday, March 1 paid floral tributes at the memorials of Tamil Nadu's towering leaders and DMK stalwarts C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi on the Marina beachfront as part of his 70th birthday celebrations. The Chief Minister also paid tributes at the memorial of Dravidian ideologue E V S Ramasamy Periyar.

To mark the occasion, DMK is organising a major public rally to mark the 70th birthday of Stalin. The rally which is scheduled at YMCA Nandanam will have the presence of an array of senior political leaders, including Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Farook Abdullah, Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader, Tejaswi Yadav. Many other senior leaders are also expected to join the programme.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth and Sports affairs, Udayanidhi Stalin had met several senior leaders in New Delhi during the last two days and extended invitations to many of them to attend the meeting.

Birthday wishes are pouring in for the Chief minister. State Governor R N Ravi also wished the chief minister good health and long life. Tamil superstar, Rajanikanth wished Stalin a long life with good health. State BJP chief K Annamalai also wished the Chief Minister.

DMK cadres and his supporters are using the terms,'Dravida Nayagan' (Dravidian hero) and 'Dravida Perasarar' (Dravidian Emperor). He has also been addressed as Dravidian model Chief Minister by his cadres and followers while sending their wishes.

The party workers and local leaders are celebrating the occasion by giving gold rings to new-borns, providing note books to school students, community lunch, eye care projects and other events.