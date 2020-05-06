Hiring activity in India declines by 62% in April: Naukri.com report

This was led by hotel/restaurant/travel/airlines industries that saw a massive 90% less hiring activity than the same month last year.

Money Jobs

Hit by COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, India saw a 62% decline in job hiring in the month of April, led by hotel/restaurant/travel/airlines industries that saw a massive 90% less hiring activity than the same month last year, a new report said on Wednesday.

The aviation and hospitality industries were followed by auto/ancillary (-82%), retail (-77%) and accounting/finance (-70%), according to Naukri JobSpeak Index.

The job market across cities registered a double-digit dip in hiring.

The decline was led by metros, where Delhi declined by 70% followed by Chennai (62%), Kolkata (60%) and Mumbai (60%).

There was an across-the-board decline in hiring at varied experience levels with the entry-level experience bands (0 to 3 yrs exp) witnessing the sharpest decline of 67%.

"On the jobseeker front, we are prioritising access and discovery of recently laid off and immediately available to join' jobseekers to the recruiters. Also, there is a complete guide on career progression during these tough times with upskilling courses, hiring insights, CV assessment tools etc," informed Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

Hiring activity in pharma/biotech/clinical research (-54 %), IT-software/software services (-49 %) and insurance (-42 %) was less impacted as compared to other industries in April.

New jobs for professionals in the ticketing/travel/airlines, hotel/restaurants and HR/administration sectors witnessed a dip of 95%, 89% and 78%, respectively.

However, new jobs for professionals in the IT-software (-51%), BPO/ITES/KPO (-54%), pharma/biotech/healthcare (-57%) and teaching/education (-56%) sectors were less impacted as compared to other sectors in April.

The middle management roles (8-12 years' experience) declined by 55%, senior management roles (13-16 years' experience) declined by 53% and leadership roles (16+ years' experience) declined by 50%.