Hiring activity continues to be stable in January 2021, says Monster Employment Index

Jobs in the IT industry saw 6% m-o-m growth in postings, mostly in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Job postings in some industries for January 2021 have improved, with some doing even better than pre-COVID levels, as per the Monster Employment Index. Agro-based industries and media & entertainment have grown by 15% and 2% respectively in January 2021, as compared to the same time last year. Further, telecom roles have witnessed a 13% increase in postings in the last three months.

Jobs in the IT industry including hardware and software had significant demand, with month-on-month growth of 6% in job postings — seen mostly in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Further, the report said there was a constant increase in job postings for the home appliances industry, with 9% growth in postings in January 2021 compared to December 2020.

Apart from this, jobs in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance grew at 6%, and chemicals/ plastic/rubber, paints, fertiliser/pesticides by 5%. Industries such as advertising, market research, public relations (PR), production and manufacturing, engineering, cement, construction, iron/steel have also witnessed month-on-month growth of 4% each.

With the reopening of travel and reduced restrictions on vehicular movement, travel and tourism, automotive/ancillaries /tyres have witnessed an increase of 2% in job postings compared to the previous month. However, when it comes to year-on-year comparison, the travel and tourism industry has been the worst hit, at -64%.

When compared to December 2020, job postings in Bengaluru (3%), Pune (2%), and Hyderabad (1%) witnessed growth, and job postings in Chennai have remained the same in January 2021. Job postings in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad also witnessed the least year-on-year impact, with -2%, -10%, and -5% respectively.

Functions such as legal (4%), software, hardware, telecom (3%) and senior management (2%), and finance and accounts (2%) witnessed the most month-on-month growth in job postings. Hospitality and travel remains the most impacted function with a decrease in job postings by 43% in January 2021, compared to January 2020.

The Monster Employment Index (MEI) is a broad analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India, and it was first launched in India in May 2010. The period considered for the MEI data is 1st to 31st January 2021.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO of Monster.com said, “While shifts in the job market have their ups and downs, with some sectors faring better than others, segments such as IT and Telecom, alongside Agro-based industries and Media & Entertainment, continue to do well. Travel and Tourism still face their set of challenges. However, it has seen improvement from where it was during the onset of the pandemic. With the COVID vaccine rollout being initiated and the nation gearing up to be workplace-ready, we can hope for improvements and new opportunities to open up in the coming months.”