A video had earlier gone viral of Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli assaulting a cattle trader named Aleemulla Baig with a stun gun and abusing him on March 20.

Days after he was arrested for the murder of cattle transporter Idrees Pasha in Karnatakaâ€™s Ramanagara, Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli has been booked by the Bengaluru police for an earlier case of assault. On March 20, Puneeth and three others assaulted and tortured a 30-year-old man named Aleemulla Baig with a stun gun while he was transporting cattle on Hosur Road. Based on Aleemullaâ€™s complaint, the Electronic City police on April 6 booked Puneeth under charges of assault, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation, among other offences.

According to the FIR, Aleemulla was assigned the task of transporting cattle to Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu when he was intercepted on NICE Road by Puneeth and his three associates â€” Santhosh, Chethan and Deepak. Puneeth and his associates beat up the driver of the vehicle, Rafiq, before turning their attention to him. They allegedly beat him up and used a stun gun to administer electric shocks, all while hurling abuses at him for transporting cattle.

Despite Aleemulla's cries for help, he was allegedly tortured for nearly an hour, after which Puneeth did a live video of the incident on social media. The video, which has since gone viral, shows Puneeth using a stun gun to inflict pain on Aleemulla, who was lying in a hammock inside the truck. Despite his pleas of innocence and an explanation that he had taken up the transportation job due to financial difficulties, Puneeth continued to physically and verbally abuse him.

Following the incident, Puneeth had filed a complaint against Aleemulla under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 2020. He recently came out on bail and decided to come forward and lodge a complaint against Puneeth for assault and torture, after seeing that he has already been arrested for the murder of Idrees Pasha in Ramanagara. Puneeth is currently in the custody of Sathanur police in connection with the murder case.

Aleemulla's case came to light after Puneeth and his associates allegedly killed a cattle transporter named Idrees Pasha and assaulted two others. Pashaâ€™s body also had burn marks on it, raising suspicions of a stun gun being used. After four days of investigation, Puneeth was arrested from Rajasthan.

