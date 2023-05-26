Hindu youth, Muslim woman targeted by Muslim group in Karnataka for eating out together

In an incident that happened in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, a Hindu youth was assaulted by a group of Muslim men after he was seen having snacks at a food outlet with a Muslim woman. The assailants, upon discovering that the man accompanying the woman was Hindu, proceeded to attack him, while also targeting and threatening the Muslim woman for "visiting the eatery with a Hindu man.” According to the police, the youth and the woman had visited Gopika Chaats in Chikkaballapur.

The accused individuals noticed the duo and became aware of the man's Hindu identity. Subsequently, they summoned the Hindu youth and launched an assault on him. The Muslim woman came to his rescue and vouched for their acquaintance, expressing her surprise and questioning the attackers' behaviour.

However, the Muslim men countered her asserting that her visit to the establishment with a Hindu youth was inappropriate and demanded an apology for her perceived mistake.

Police officials have obtained video evidence of the incident and promptly arrested the individuals involved. Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law & Order Alok Kumar said arrests were made and a case has been registered in this regard. He also added that further investigation was underway.

The incident comes just a few days after the newly-sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government would come down heavily on instances of moral policing in the state. “No more moral policing. We will put an end to this,” the CM had said.