Hindu Munnani supporter hacked to death Coimbatore cops arrest 6

The Coimbatore city police, on Monday, arrested six men from a gang for murdering a 40-year-old man who supported Hindu Munnani. Police are on the lookout for the seventh accused, who is allegedly the mastermind behind the murder plot. The attack is allegedly a result of previous enmity between two groups, as per the police.

According to reports, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon. C Biju, a resident of Gokhale Street, was at his shop when these men approached with sickles to attack him. Though Biju tried to escape, the gang chased him and hacked him with the sickles and escaped from the spot on their motorcycles. Biju was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, however, he died without responding to treatment.

The Times of India said that the attack was a result of a previous enmity between two groups -- one led by Arumugamâ€™s son Nitish Kumar and the other one led by a Hindu Munnani member Anandh. Anandhâ€™s friends had allegedly attacked Nitish on Saturday and Arumugam had approached Biju, Anandhâ€™s friend, to settle the issue. When Biju refused to intervene, Arumugamâ€™s men came in search of Anandh in Bijuâ€™s shop. When Anandh was nowhere to be found, they attacked Biju and escaped.

The arrested men have been identified as Karthi, Raja, Praveen, Ilaiyaraja, Aravindh and Vivek. Police are still on the lookout for Arumugam and four special teams have been formed. The police have booked all the six men under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mild tension prevailed at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday as many Hindu Munnani members reached to pay their respects to Biju. Bijuâ€™s funeral procession reportedly involved more than 100 people who accompanied the group on their motorcycles. He was cremated in Avarampalayam.