Hindu Munnani founder Ramagopalan succumbs to COVID-19 in Chennai

The 94-year-old Hindu outfit leader tested positive for coronavirus four days ago.

news Coronavirus

The founder of Hindu Munnani outfit Ramagopalan succumbed to coronavirus infection at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The 94-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital four days ago after he complained of breathlessness, following which he tested positive for coronavirus.

Ramagopalan was receiving treatment at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Porur for the last four days. The spokesperson of Hindu Munnani, Dhanapal, said that the outfit leader was under medication for breathlessness for a long time. “Three months ago, he tested negative for coronavirus. However, this time he tested positive and succumbed to the infection,” he added.

The leader founded Hindu Munnani, a social-cultural Hindu outfit in Tamil Nadu, in the early 1980s following the Meenakshipuram religious conversions near Tenkasi. According to a report, 200 Dalit families converted to Islam on February 19, 1981, in Tirunelveli’s Tenkasi due to continuous caste oppression and the practice of untouchability. The conversion became the discussion of the nation and following this, the BJP leaders, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, visited the village.

Later, the mass prompted Ramagopalan to form the Hindu Munnani outfit.

The Hindu Munnani is well known for the Vinayaka Chaturthi procession, which is organised by the outfit. Over 37 years ago, Ramagopalan first conducted the Vinayaka Chaturthi procession in Triplicane with a few people, which has now become a celebration every year, said a report.

The Hindu Munnani follows the ideologies of Hindutva, nationalism and conservatism.

Expressing shock over Ramagopalan’s death, Dhanapal said, “This is a huge loss for us. His words and speech were everything for us. His speeches were the reason I joined the Hindu Munnani outfit. He will always call me whenever he comes to Coimbatore, even if we have problems, if we look at his face, it will leave us with happiness.”