Hindu Mahasabha leader says moon should be declared ‘Hindu rashtra’

All India Hindu Mahasabha national president, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, has requested the Union government to assert its ‘ownership’ of the moon before people of other religions did so.

news Controversy

All India Hindu Mahasabha national president Swami Chakrapani Maharaj wants the moon to be declared as ‘Hindu rashtra’ and the landing site of Chandrayaan 3 to be its capital site. The seer, who is infamous for his outrageous statements, requested the Union government on Sunday, August 27, to assert its ‘ownership’ of the moon before other religions did so.

In a video posted on social media, Chakrapani is heard saying, “The moon should be declared a Hindu Sanatan Rashtra by passing a resolution in the Parliament. The landing space of Chandrayaan 3 should be developed as its capital so that no terrorist who wants to do jihad can reach there.”

This is not the first time Chakrapani has been in the news for making controversial statements. During the pandemic in 2020, he claimed that Covid-19 had emerged “because of people who want to kill and eat animals.” He further went on to say that when animals are killed, there was an “energy that causes destruction.” It was at the same time that the All India Hindu Mahasabha organised a ‘gaumutra party’ (cow urine) in Delhi where several members from his organisation gathered to drink cow urine, avowedly to get rid of Covid-19.

Earlier In 2018, had hit headlines after claiming that Kerala should get no flood relief as its residents consumed beef. In an interview with the ANI, Chakrapani went on to say that they could be given relief if they signed an affidavit saying that they would not eat beef again. He also blamed the killing of cows in the state for the flash floods.

Several social media users mocked Chakrapani’s demand on X (formerly Twitter).

Wondering what this Swami is unaware that USA, China and Russia has also landed in moon previously to India's historic #Chandrayaan3 lunar landing... What kind of 'rashtra' is he going to prescribe https://t.co/OGGeOLNkJ1 — Simanta Sharma (@simantas) August 28, 2023