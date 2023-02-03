Hindenburg report: Mahua Moitra questions SEBI panel memberâ€™s links to Adani family

MP Mahua Moitra said that Cyril Shroff must recuse himself from the SEBI Committee on Corporate Governance due to a conflict of interest.

Amid demands for an investigation by the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the Hindenburg report against the Adani group, several people took to Twitter to point out that Gautam Adaniâ€™s relative Cyril Shroff is a member of the SEBI Committee on Corporate Governance. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of the law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, is the father of Paridhi Shroff, who is married to Karan Adani, son of Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. Several Twitter users including All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra pointed out the conflict of interest, and some of them wondered if this could be one reason for SEBI not acting harshly against the Adani Group so far.

Adani Group stock prices had tanked after the United States-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made several serious allegations last week in its report, including fraudulent transactions and stock price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group, which has denied the charges. The market losses of the Adani Group have risen to nearly USD 103 billion (about Rs 8.5 lakh crore). The rout in Adani Group stocks has also threatened the value of investments made by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and public sector banks.

MP Mahua Moitra said in a tweet that if SEBI is examining the allegations against Adani Group, Cyril Shroff must recuse himself from the committee. BRS member Krishank pointed to reports that Cyril Shroffâ€™s law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas has advised Adaniâ€™s firms on various business matters in the past.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday, February 3, due to protests by opposition members demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the fraud-allegation-triggered rout in Adani Group stocks. Soon after the House met for the day, opposition members were on their feet shouting slogans and demanding a probe into the tanking of the Adani Group scrips and sought a probe into the business practices of the corporate giant.

Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to participate in the discussions during the Question Hour, which he termed as significant. "Honourable members Question Hour is very significant. Today issues related to health, G20, defence and other important issues are being taken up for discussions. This is a good opportunity for all of you to discuss and debate over them. Such important issues are being discussed in the House but you are not taking part in it," he said.

With PTI inputs