Hijab, saffron scarves banned in Karnataka schools run by minority welfare department

A circular cited the Karnataka HC interim order to restrain all students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders.

The Karnataka government on Thursday, February 18, ordered that the students studying in schools managed by the minority welfare department including the Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools in the state should not wear saffron scarves, hijab or any religious flags.

A circular issued by Major Manivannan P, secretary in the department of minority welfare, Hajj and Waqf Department, said the Karnataka High Court has in its interim order restrained all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders.

"The above High Court order is applicable to residential schools, colleges, Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools coming under the minority welfare department. Against this background, wearing saffron shawl, scarves, hijab or any other religious flags is prohibited in the schools and colleges and Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools, which come under the minority welfare department," the order read.

Quoting the order, the circular said, â€œWe request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders."

The order comes amid simmering tension in the schools and colleges following last week's High Court order.

"We make it very clear that this order is confined to such institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress/uniform." The circular mentions that it is issued after it has come to the notice that women students are attending classes in hijab.

Meanwhile, cases were registered against nine people for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the Shivamogga district authority under Section 144 of the CrPC. They had staged a protest against the PU College authorities in the district headquarters for not letting Muslim girls wearing the hijab or burqa on campus.

Students wearing hijab have already started questioning the authorities and staging protests as well as submitting memorandums to the concerned Deputy Commissioners across the state.