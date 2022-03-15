Hijab case verdict: Schools, colleges to be shut in five Karnataka districts

The Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its verdict in the hijab case on March 15.

news Hijab case

Apart from Dakshina Kannada, all schools and colleges have been ordered to be shut in Shivamogga district on Wednesday, March 16, as well. Additionally, after the district witnessed violent protests the day the High Court hearing began, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed till March 21. Similarly, a holiday has been declared for students in Hassan and Davanagere districts as well. Prohibitory orders have been put in place in Hassan from 6 am on Tuesday till 10 pm on March 18.

Additional security forces including eight companies of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), six companies of District Armed Reserve forces and one company of Reserved Armed Forces (RAF) have been deployed in Shivamogga district, Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said.

In Bengaluru as well, public gatherings, celebrations, or protests have been banned for a week, the Police Commissioner announced on Monday, March 14. The order issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant prohibits any gathering, agitations, protests or celebrations of any type in any public place in Bengaluru for one week, from March 15 to March 21. The Commissioner said that this order is being issued as the hijab row has seen protests and agitations in many places, and the same cannot be ruled out after the Karnataka High Court delivers the verdict.

Read: Ahead of hijab case verdict, Bengaluru bars public gatherings and protests

After hearing the matter for 11 days, the full bench of Justices Krishna S Dixit, JM Khazi, and Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi is expected to deliver the verdict on the case on March 15. The court had reserved its judgment on February 25.

Read: Hundreds of Muslim students kept out of classes, missed exams amid hijab row

Also read: Karnataka HC to deliver verdict in hijab ban case on March 15