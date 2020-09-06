Highest single-day spike of COVID-19 in Kerala, state sees 2,655 new cases

As the COVID-19 surge continues in Kerala, the highest single day spike in the state was reported on Saturday with 2,655 new cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Speaking to the media, the CM said that on account of Onam, and the relaxation in rules, this was expected "but if compared to the basic indicators of spread with other states, we have done well to keep such indicators below the national average."

He also said that compared to most of the other states, Kerala has performed well due to proactive COVID-19 mitigation measures taken up by the state government.

"The tests per million reveals Kerala is doing well, when the national average is 2,731, Kerala's figure is 2,168 while in other states like Andhra Pradesh it stands at 8,479. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it's above 5,000," said Vijayan.

He said of the new 2,655 cases, 2,433 contracted the coronavirus through local transmission. The CM also said that it is a cause of concern as the spread in Thiruvananthapuram districtâ€™s coastal hamlets has come down, it has not been so in the city.

At present there are 21,800 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Eleven deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 338. Pinarayi Vijayan also said Kerala has one of the lowest mortality rates of 8.4 deaths per million as compared to the national average of 48 and pointed out that the numbers of neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu where it is almost 11 times higher than Kerala while in Karnataka, the death toll is about 12 times higher.

"The case fatality rate is the number of deaths per 100 infected persons. In Kerala, it is 0.4 while it is 1.7 in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and 0.9 in Andhra Pradesh," Vijayan told reporters.

The Chief Minister said Kerala is the most populous state in India in terms of the number of elderly and those suffering from diseases like cancer and diabetes.

"Yet maintaining the lowest death toll is a testament to the excellence of our work across the country. Kerala is far ahead in terms of tests as well. It follows the methods defined by agencies like the World Health Organization and the ICMR. Accordingly, if we use the scientific indicator tests per million by case per million, we can see that we are conducting tests in a better way," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister added that even though these parameters are low, the state government will analyze the figures and take all possible steps to reduce the spread of the disease in the coming days.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

