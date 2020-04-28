Here’s what lockdown 3.0 may look like for India

Irrespective of the relaxations, social distancing norms and wearing masks will continue to remain in place in the coming months.

The second phase of the lockdown will end on Sunday, and everybody is waiting to step out of their houses to resume their daily activities prior to the lockdown. However, a third phase of lockdown is expected to be announced where restrictions will continue, albeit with some relaxations.

Districts that have been designated as ‘Green Zones’ — where no COVID-19 cases have been reported in 28 days — will reportedly see some relaxations. The restrictions in ‘Red Zone’ — where a sizable number of COVID-19 cases have been reported — is most likely to continue.

Irrespective of the relaxations, social distancing norms and wearing masks when stepping outside will continue to remain in place in the coming months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the final decision during the weekend.

Here is what may be allowed post lockdown 2.0

People may be allowed to step outside in areas where restrictions will be relaxed. Offices may be allowed to function with some restrictions. Markets and some services will be allowed on alternate days and with some restrictions on staff capacity, in green and orange zones. Movement of private vehicles may be allowed in green and orange zones.

Here are some of the restrictions that are most likely to extend throughout the third phase of the lockdown:

Shopping malls, cinema theatres, gyms and religious places will continue to remain shut. Schools and colleges will remain closed. According to reports, the educational institutions are likely to be asked to take an early summer vacation. Public transportation will remain off the roads. Airline and train services will remain suspended. Ban on public and social gatherings will continue.

Relaxation/restriction that may continue

Although there were initial rumours that hotels, restaurants and resorts across India will remain closed till October 15, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), in early April, clarified that it was fake news.

On April 24, the Ministry of Home Affairs relaxed some restrictions, and has allowed shops registered under Shops and Establishment Act, including those in residential complexes, neighbourhood and standalone shops to open. For areas within the limits of a municipal corporation, shops within market complexes and malls are not allowed. In areas outside the limits of municipal corporations, shops within market complexes are also allowed to operate.

The shops have to maintain 50% strength, and wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is mandatory.

This, however, is not applicable to districts or areas that have been designated as containment zones or COVID-19 hotspots.

This relaxation does not include restaurants, salons and barber shops. They continue to remain shut.

It also said that the sale of liquor was still prohibited and that e-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver essential goods only.

Many CMs bat for lockdown extension

At the three-hour-long video conference meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the lockdown strategies with the Chief Ministers. While many CMs were in favour of the lockdown to resume, some batted for a staggered relaxation, starting with the green zones.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), “The PM said that efforts of states should be directed towards converting the red zones into orange (no new COVID-19 cases in 14 days) and thereafter to green zones.”

Though a few Chief Ministers raised the issue of migrant workers being stranded in other states, a decision in this regard is awaited.

PM Modi has announced the first lockdown on March 24, which extended for 21 days. The second stage of the lockdown was further extended till May 3, with minor relaxations.