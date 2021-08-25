Heavy rains trigger landslide in Nandi Hills, police ask tourists to return

While there is no immediate report of any casualties, the landslide is said to have blocked many routes leading to Nandi Hills.

news Landslide

A landslide was reported at the popular tourist spot Nandi Hills in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday, August 25. According to reports, heavy rains that lashed the area overnight is believed to have caused the landslide. While there is no immediate report of any casualties, the landslide is said to have blocked many routes leading to the town. Rangappa Circle has been blocked due to the landslide and Chikkaballapura district police have been asking tourists headed to Nandi Hills to return.

Visuals show the road covered in the debris of mud, rocks and trees. Visuals show a large mound of mud separating from the hill and rolling down onto the road. A portion of the road at Nandi Cross road has been damaged, reports Deccan Herald. Reports say 10 NDRF teams have been sent to the spot to clear the debris. Videos from the spot of the landslide show a bulldozer at the spot clearing the mud off the road.

Reports say due to the heavy rains, the power supply has also been disrupted in Nandi Hills. Houses in low-lying areas like Jai Bheem Nagar were flooded and the residents have expressed their anger over the municipal authorities, stated a report.

N Gopal, a special officer at Nandi Hills told Public TV that the route between the hilltop and the base has been cut off due to the landslide. The officer said that incidents of mudslides were reported previously, however, this was the first time they witnessed a landslide.

Heavy rains had been predicted for Chikkaballapur, with the forecast predicting isolated heavy to very heavy rains. Chikkaballapura on Tuesday received 4.1 mm of rainfall, stated IMD. The IMD has predicted the district is likely to see widespread light to moderate rainfall until August 30. Visuals from other areas of the district show waterlogging and flooding in many places.

A yellow alert had been declared for Chikkaballapur and eight other districts in Karnataka — including Bengaluru Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Ramanagara and Shivamogga.