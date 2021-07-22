Heavy rains reported across Telangana, orange alert issued for Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said that the public could reach officials on 040-29555500 to report instances of water inundation in their localities.

Heavy rains were reported across all districts of Telangana on Thursday, with Nirmal receiving the highest rainfall overnight. Hyderabad received moderate rainfall, which left parts of the city inundated. An orange alert has also been issued for Hyderabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the state, predicting heavy rains until Saturday. Hyderabad on Wednesday night witnessed incessant rains with parts of the city facing power disruptions and water stagnation.

The IMD reported that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received moderate rainfall. Within the GHMC limits, Kapra circle received the highest rainfall of 30.5 mm, followed by Malakpet circle with 28.8 mm rainfall. The provincial average rainfall in the city was pegged at 17.7 mm. The Director Of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC said that the public could reach out on 040-29555500 to report instances of water inundation in their localities.

Among the districts, Nirmal received the highest rainfall overnight, with Narsapur mandal receiving extremely heavy rainfall of 233.5 mm. Dilawarpur and Bhainsa mandal of Nirmal district also received extremely heavy rainfall at 232.3 mm and 227.5 mm respectively, as per data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The IMD, in its update on Thursday morning at 7 am, reported that heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall can be expected at isolated places across Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. A red alert has been issued for these districts, advising local officials to take preventive measures.

An orange alert, asking district officials to be on alert, has been issued for Hyderabad city, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Siddipet and Kamareddy districts.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued a bulletin asking Irrigation department officials to be on alert and regulate reservoir water levels in the state to prevent downstream flooding. At present only one reservoir, the Sripada Yellampalli reservoir, had a water level up to 80% of its storage level.

In Adilabad, a 23-year-old identified as L Ram, is feared to have died after being washed away at Pangidi Madara waterfalls in Komaram Bheem Asifabad. The New Indian Express reported that search operations are underway. The rains on Wednesday also cut off tribal hamlets, due to overflowing streams. TNIE also reported that a pregnant tribal woman from Nirmal district could not reach the hospital due to an overflowing stream and the roads being cut off. The incident was reported from Dadojipeta village of Nirmal district and the woman gave birth on the roadside. The woman and her newborn baby were later shifted to a government hospital and are reportedly safe.