Heavy rains predicted in Telangana, IMD issues orange warning

Due to heavy rains, low-lying areas may be affected, crops may get submerged, drainages may get clogged and electricity supply might be disrupted, authorities said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day weather warning for July 16 and 17 for Telangana. The warning for Friday, July 16, was categorised as ‘orange’ which falls under the ‘medium’ risk level. As per the IMD’s forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Yadadgri Bhaavangiri, Ranga Reddy, Suryapet and Nalgonda. A ‘heavy rain’ prediction was made for the districts of Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban), Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

Further, IMD forecasted that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 kmph to 40 kmph) were very likely to occur in isolated places across the state. In Hyderabad, the sky is predicted to be generally cloudy and the city might receive ‘light to moderate’ spells of rain. The IMD said that the southwest monsoon is active in the state. Under its influence, the state has been receiving heavy rains.

On Friday, Narayanpet recorded the highest rainfall at 13 cm, followed by Dilawarpur in Nirmal and Pebbair in Wanaparthy. Damaragidda and Makthal in Narayanpet each recorded 10 cm of rainfall. “The cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over east Vidarbha and neighbourhood, and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height,” the IMD said.

Due to the heavy rains, low-lying areas may be affected with water logging, agriculture crops may get submerged, drainages may get clogged and electricity supply might be disrupted, IMD said. The situation would remain the same on Saturday too, it added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Nalgonda district in the state recorded the highest maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius followed by Khammam at 32.2 degrees. Ramagundam recorded 31.2 degrees, followed by Adilabad at 31 degrees, Hanmakonda at 30.8 degrees, Bhadrachalam at 30.6, Medak at 30.2, Hyderabad at 29.6, Hakimpet and Dundigal at 28.6, Nizamabad at 28.1 and Mahabubnagar at 25.9 degree Celsius.

Due to the rainfall, several low-lying areas in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar, Uppal and Dilsukhnagar were flooded on Thursday, following which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor visited the sites and oversaw the works being carried out.