Heavy rains predicted in Hyderabad till Sept 5

From September 4 to 7, heavy rain is predicted in isolated places in Telangana as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh.

news Weather

Heavy rains have been forecast by the IMD (India Meteorological Department) in Telangana from September 4 to 7. The heavy rains, which lashed Hyderabad on the night of September 2, are likely to continue on Saturday, September 4. The IMD has predicted heavy rain in Hyderabad in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on September 5, Sunday. During the same period, heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon and Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts.

Apart from Hyderabad, heavy rain has been forecast at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana, the forecast said.

On September 5, 6 and 7 too, heavy rain is predicted in isolated places in all districts of Telangana, as well as coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana has continued to receive heavy rains over the past week. On August 29, four people were killed in two separate rain-related incidents in the state. In one incident, three persons, including a newlywed woman, died after their car was swept away in overflowing water and fell into a stream in Vikarabad district. The bride, her sister-in-law, and the driver died as a result, while the groom and one of his sisters survived. The couple was on their way home following wedding rituals.

The car had reportedly entered a road with a water level up to 2 metres, which the driver did not notice. As it was swept away, the car hit a tree and was flooded with water when the window glass broke open. In another similar incident, a car was washed away in Rangareddy district, resulting in the death of a 70-year-old, which the remaining passengers survived.