Heavy rains in north and central Kerala, yellow warning in 6 districts

Heavy rains are lashing central and northern areas of Kerala . The weather department has issued a yellow warning for six districts in the state - Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod. Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm rains are expected in these districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a statement said that a low pressure formation in Bay of Bengal will lead to likely rains till July 26 in the northern and central districts of the state. The weather department in the forecast on Sunday said that isolated places in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts are likely to receive light rainfalls till July 26.

A warning has also been issued fro fishermen asking them not to venture into sea on July 23 and 24, stating that there a squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 Kmph gusting to 55 Kmph is likely to prevail over North Kerala coast.