Heavy rains likely in 10 Kerala districts as IMD issues yellow warning

Last week, parts of Kochi city and its suburbs witnessed flash inundations in the heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow colour code warnings — indicating heavy rains — for 10 districts in Kerala for the next four days starting from Sunday. Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are the districts IMD have issued yellow colour code warning, which implies that district administrations should stay updated on the changing weather conditions.

The IMD has predicted rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm at various districts till August 5. The yellow code warning also indicates the formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal towards the later part of the first week of August and says it is likely to intensify over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast by the end of the first week.

The IMD has also given weather warnings to fishermen and has asked them not to venture into the sea. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph (kilometre per hour) is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,” said IMD.

Earlier, on July 29, a red colour code warning was sounded in the high range Idukki district by the IMD with widespread extremely heavy rains predicted as parts of the state received heavy showers, inundating low-lying areas and partially disrupting rail traffic.

Kerala was devastated by the worst floods in the last 100 years, in August 2018, which claimed over 400 lives and washed away several houses.

Last year, the state's northern parts were flooded again in August as heavy rains and widespread landslides wreaked havoc, claiming over 120 lives.

Two days ago, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the state has taken the weather update seriously and was taking necessary measures. He also pointed out that tackling a flood would be challenging in the prevailing context of COVID-19.

Though the southwest monsoon hit the coast of Kerala on June 1, the state had not witnessed heavy rainfall until a week back. In the heavy rain last week, parts of Kochi city and its suburbs witnessed flash inundations.

(With inputs from PTI)

