Heavy rains to lash Telangana, red warning in three districts

Predicting extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Telangana in coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning in Nizamabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts for Saturday, July 9. Explaining the cause for the heavy rains, the IMD has said that the southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana, and that there is a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation lies over south-west and west-central Bay of Bengal, which is off the southern coast of Odisha adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh. “The cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked,” IMD said in its weather report.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday, July 7, in isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagityal,Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally and Khammam districts. The weather bulletin added that heavy rain is likely to be seen in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban), Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri,Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana, they predicted.

For the next five days, several districts of Telangana would receive heavy rainfall, the IMD observed.

On Friday, July 8, the IMD warned that parts of Jagityal,Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts would receive very heavy to heavy rainfall, while heavy rains are predicted at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

In Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, the IMD said that for the next 48 hours, the sky would be generally cloudy with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Intense spells of rain are likely in the city, it added. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C and 22°C respectively, IMD said.

For Andhra Pradesh, the IMD observed that the north coastal districts would receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for the next four days. In the south coastal districts, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning would likely occur at isolated places, they said. Similarly, in Rayalaseema, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places for the next three days.