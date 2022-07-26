Heavy rains lash Hyderabad again, low-lying areas inundated

Residents in Mallepally, Nampally, Saroornagar, Kodandaram Nagar and some other colonies faced severe hardships due to overflowing drains and lakes.

news Hyderabad Rains

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Monday, July 25, inundating low-lying areas and throwing vehicular traffic out of gear. A two-wheeler was washed away in Mallepally area, while water entered houses in Nampally area in the heart of the city. Streets in several areas turned into lakes and cellars in many apartment buildings were flooded, damaging vehicles. Residential areas on the outskirts, especially those adjacent to lakes, continue to suffer because of severe water stagnation caused by the second heavy spell on Monday night that occurred in the last three days.

People in low-lying areas spent a sleepless night. Residents in Saroornagar, Kodandaram Nagar and some other colonies faced severe hardships due to overflowing drains and lakes. Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were working to drain water from inundated areas. GHMC officials said heavy rainfall of over 9 cm was recorded in some parts of the city. Water was overflowing on the Moosarambagh causeway across the Musi river. Vehicular traffic also came to a halt under the Malakpet bridge.

Musi is in spate as the twin reservoirs across the river continue to receive massive inflows from upstream. Flood water is being released from both Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar. Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is releasing 1,278 cusecs of water from Osman Sagar into Musi, which flows through the city. The inflows at the reservoir were 1,200 cusecs. The current water level in the reservoir was 1,787 feet against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 feet.

Heavy rainfall of over 9cm recorded in some parts of the city. Cloud cover dissipating & possibly rainfall may cease in couple of hours. DRF teams attending to emergency calls and citizen assistance. Dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/biFq2uICUo July 25, 2022

Himayat Sagar was also receiving inflows of 325 cusecs. Authorities are releasing 330 cusecs of water into Musi. The water level in the reservoir on Tuesday morning was 1,760.70 feet against an FTL of 1763.50 feet. With massive inflows of rainwater continuing, Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city was filled to its brim. The water level in the lake was 513.45 meters against an FTL of 513.41 metres. The excess water was let out through vents. People living in areas downstream were alerted.

