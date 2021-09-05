Heavy rains flood roads in various parts of Telangana

Heavy rains lashed many districts in Telangana on Saturday, September 4, due to the impact of the southwest monsoon which has been active over the state. The districts affected were Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad and Medak.

The heavy rains severely affected the movement of vehicles in various parts of the state as the roads were flooded with rainwater. In Mahabubnagar town, several low-lying areas like Ramaiah Bowli, Shiva Shakthi Nagar, BK Reddy Colony, Christianpally were inundated with water due to water overflowing from the Pedda Cheruvu lake. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud visited these affected areas on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Naga Reddipet in Kamareddy recorded the highest rainfall of 17 cm followed by Boinpally in Rajanna Sircilla at 15 cm. Machareddy in Kamareddy and Kondapak in Siddipet received 11 cm; Mominpet in Vikarabad, Naykal in Sangareddy and Gangadhara in Karimnagar received 10 cm rainfall.

The IMD also issued a four-day rainfall warning until September 8. The department predicted thunderstorms with lightning for four days across the state. The IMD warned that the districts of Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla districts would receive â€˜extremely heavyâ€™ (red alert) rainfall on September 7. The red alert classifies the risk level as â€˜high,â€™ warning the relevant authorities to take action and prevent any untoward incidents.

According to officials, Telangana received 24% excess rainfall up to August 31 during the water year 2021-22 compared to normal annual rainfall. The state recorded rainfall of 734 mm against 593 mm of normal rainfall and it ranges from 375 mm (Jogulamba Gadwal district) to 1057 mm (Komaram Bheem district).

Out of 33 districts, 21 districts received excess rainfall (21 to 83%) and the remaining 12 districts received normal rainfall (6 to 19%). Jagityal, Kummuram Bheem, Medchal, Kamareddy, Jogulamba (Gadwal), Nirmal, Vikarabad, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Nizamabad, Wanaparthy, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Sircilla, Yadadri, Warangal (Urban), Narayanpet, Siddipet recorded excess rainfall.

The groundwater department also observed an 11% rise in groundwater level during August 2021 compared to August last year. A net rise in groundwater level of 0.72 metre was observed during August 2021 as compared to August 2020.

According to a report by the department, the rise was observed in 18 districts. A minimum rise of 0.13 m was observed in Mulugu district and a maximum rise of 6.38 m in Sangareddy district.

