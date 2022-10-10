Heavy rains expected in Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu till October 14

The heavy rains are a result of cyclonic circulation over the central parts of southern Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to see heavy rainfall till Friday, October 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Very heavy rainfall can be expected in Nilgiris, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur. Isolated rainfall is expected in various districts across the state on Tuesday, October 11, including Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Tirupattur and Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal.

Meanwhile, Chennai is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on October 10, 11 and 12. Light showers are expected in the city on October 13 and 14. However, no warning has been issued to fishermen.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 33°C and 25-26°C in Tamil Nadu on October 11. In the last 24 hours, Tirupattur and Krishnagiri received the highest rainfall of 7 cm. For the next 48 hours, IMD said that the sky is likely to be partly cloudy and moderate showers with thunderstorms can be expected in isolated parts of the state.

The IMD said that parts of the state are going to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall because of the cyclonic circulation over the central parts of southern Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms are also expected in parts of the state until October 14. Northeast monsoon is also expected to hit Tamil Nadu during the last week of October which can result in heavy rains.

Kerala is expected to receive rain in isolated places on October 10 and 11. Several parts of Karnataka are also expecting rain this upcoming week and a yellow alert has been issued in various districts.

Following the heavy rains in Chennai on September 28, several parts of the city were waterlogged. Anna Nagar, Perungudi, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), West Mambalam, Abhiramipuram, Nungambakkam and parts of Ashok Nagar experienced waterlogging after the rain.