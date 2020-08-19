Heavy rains expected in 16 Telangana districts over two days: IMD Hyderabad

In the state weather warning, the IMD further noted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were very likely to take place.

The Indian Meteorological Department in Hyderabad has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Telangana over the next two days, in a new weather bulletin issued Wednesday.

According to IMD Hyderabad, there is a forecast for "light to moderate rain" and thunder showers very likely to occur at many places over Telangana from Wednesday to Sunday.

IMD Hyderabad also warned that there will be heavy to very heavy rain in sixteen districts, which are primarily in the northern and northern-east parts of Telangana. The rain will continue for two days, on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, KB Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Siricilla, Peddapalli Karimnagar, JS Bhupalpally and Mulugu, Warangal, Urban/Rural Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam on Wednesday to Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected in the following districts on Thursday and Friday.

With incessant rains across the state, several rivers and water bodies were overflown. Cities, such as Warangal, were hit by the floods affecting thousands of residents.

Rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were triggered by low pressure in North West Bay of Bengal. Transport facilities in several parts of the interior areas have been affected.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also reviewed the situation in the state earlier this week, while state ministers for Health and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) toured the Warangal, which was hit by floods following continuous rains.