Heavy rains continue in North Kerala, yellow alert issued in 8 districts

Kerala Disaster Management Authority has issued weather warnings to people living in coastal areas and advised them to trim tree branches where there is a risk of falling on houses and electric poles.

Heavy rains have been reported in Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts of Kerala on Thursday, July 15. Since July 10, the region has seen moderate to heavy rainfall.

On July 15, a yellow alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kasaragod. A yellow alert for July 16 has been declared in Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kasaragod and Malappuram. Until July 17 there is a possibility of wind at a speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

In Kozhikode district, trees fell and electricity connection was disrupted in some places. In the hilly areas of Kannur district and Kasaragod district, the situation was similar as heavy rain continued. In few places in these districts the traffic was blocked as trees fell due to the storm and rains. Many agricultural crops were damaged in the hilly areas of Kannur and Kozhikode as well.

The heavy rain started on Sunday night and fishing has been banned till July 17 due to this.

Usually the monsoon strikes Kerala in early June every year, but this time the rains came late. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that the monsoon has covered the entire country.

"In association with the continued prevalence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels since past 4 days, enhanced cloud cover and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the country including Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Thus, the southwest monsoon covered the entire country on 13th July, against the normal date of 08th July," an IMD release said.