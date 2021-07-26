Heavy rains causes waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru

Several major junctions and roads including Vittal Mallya Road, Minerva Circle, among others reported flooding.

Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Sunday, July 25 resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city. Homes in low-lying areas were also flooded, while traffic was disrupted, stated reports. The civic bodies of the city received complaints of water-logging and slow traffic from across the city. According to a report in The Hindu, major junctions and key roadsâ€”Vittal Mallya Road, Minerva Circle, Leprosy Hospital on Magadi Road, Coffee Board Junction, near Town Hall, and Rajarajeshwarinagar Archâ€”reported flooding. Another report in the Times of India stated that Lalbagh and Ulsoor Lake neighbourhoods reported severe waterlogging.

A report from the Deccan Herald stated that a house collapse in Domlurâ€™s Gautam Nagar was caused by the heavy rains. The report stated that water flooded in low-lying areas in Domlurâ€™s Gautam Nagar causing a wall of the house to collapse. A resident was quoted saying that over 65 houses built in the area suffer through the same every monsoon. Simultaneously, rainwater had gushed into several homes in other areas of the city like Greenleaf Layout in Koramangala, Kondadaram layout, Srinivasapura. The report in The Hindu also stated that following a pipe burst in Sanjevappa Line, near Cubbonpet Main Road, a house was flooded.

The TOI report quoted BS Prahalad, chief engineer of stormwater drains, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP), saying that the streets get easily waterlogged which recedes within 10-15 minutes. Prahalad said that the rain pattern had changed in the past five years causing flash floods in parts of the city and that water gravitationally flows into low-lying areas where houses have been built. Prahalad was further quoted saying that augmenting the capacity and spreading the drainage network will address the issues.

While Yelahanka, Jakkur and HMT ward and surrounding areas in the northern parts saw moderate rainfall; areas like Peenya, Dasarahalli and other north-western parts of the city saw rainfall between 36-39 mm, stated the Deccan Herald report.

The Hindu quoted CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru saying that the city is expected to see light to moderate rainfall over the next five days, he added that more rain can be expected after July 28. The rain is being caused by low-pressure formation over Jharkhand and adjoining areas, apart from the off-shore trough formation between Karnataka coast to Kerala coast.