Heavy rains batter coastal Karnataka, CM asks officials to take relief measures

Three cars were damaged as the compound wall of MITE engineering college at Moodbidri near Mangaluru collapsed due to heavy rain.

Incessant and heavy rains continued to batter several districts in Karnataka, especially the coastal region on Wednesday, July 6. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday that he has directed the officials to take up immediate relief measures in the regions where rain has wreaked havoc. â€œRains have caused damage in many areas. I have spoken to DCs (district commissioners) concerned and asked them to take up required relief measures," Bommai stated.

Rains have pummelled Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and other districts of the state. The arrival of international flights has been disrupted at Mangaluru International Airport of Dakshina Kannada district.

Life in these districts has been badly hit. Due to floods and continuous rains, landslides have been reported and at many places, the roads have been washed away, mostly in coastal districts.

Dakshina Kannada is one of the worst-hit districts with incessant rains causing landslides, uprooting trees and flooding houses and roads on Tuesday, as per a report by The New Indian Express (TNIE). In view of the heavy rains, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV has declared a holiday for anganwadis, schools and colleges on July 6.

Following the landslides, former MLA Moiuddin Bava visited the Gurupura-Adyapady road. He called the deputy commissioner and urged him to provide help to around 800 stranded families, who were facing inconvenience due to lack of an alternate road.

Three cars were damaged as the compound wall of MITE engineering college at Moodbidri near Mangaluru collapsed due to heavy rain. Admission process was underway when the incident occurred, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

A minor landslide occurred near Gurupura on Mangalore-Moodabidri highway on Wednesday due to which traffic was diverted to Mangalore-Bajpe road.

Amidst the heavy rains, the water level in rivers has also started rising. Due to increase in river water, Inoli, Pavoor and Harekala in Mangaluru taluk were submerged. Boat facility from Harekala to Adyar has been stopped. Electricity poles were uprooted in Bantwal, while Kudthamugeru in Kolnadu village got flooded.

Sea erosion has reportedly intensified at Ucchila, Battappady, Someshwar, C Ground in Ullal. Fifteen houses have been flooded at Kallapu in Ullal, while the Ucchila school and anganwadi have been inundated, TNIE report added.

Vehicular movement on the road connecting Nadupadav and Montugoli as well as at Saradka on Vitla-Perla road, was blocked after landslides hit the region.

The authorities have declared holiday for schools, colleges and all educational institutions in seven districts of the state. Orange alert for rain has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada for another two days.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department, scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in all the districts of coastal Karnataka over the next four days till July 9.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Belagavi district of north interior Karnataka and Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of south interior Karnataka.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi districts of north interior Karnataka and Hassan district of south interior Karnataka, the IMD said.

Many rivers have crossed danger levels in the state and agricultural fields, farms are inundated with water. Meanwhile, the search operation to find the body of a class 1 school girl continued on the second day. The girl was washed away by floods on Monday when she was returning home with her elder brother and friends from school in Thogarihankal gram panchayat limits in Chikkamagalur district.

With IANS inputs

