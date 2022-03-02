Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in TN, Puducherry in next 3 days: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall, thundershower at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 4 and 5, the IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rains for Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas owing to a low pressure area likely to intensify into depression. A low pressure area formed over southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea & Equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) on Monday evening moved west-northwestwards and lay over central parts of south BoB and adjoining EIO at 8.30 a.m on Wednesday.

"It is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours and concentrate into a depression during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west- northwestwards towards Sri Lankan coast during next 24 hours and towards north Tamil Nadu Coast during subsequent 24 hours," the IMD bulletin said.

Light to moderate rainfall, thunder shower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during March 3-5 with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on March 4. Light to moderate rainfall, thunder shower at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 4 and 5.

Sea condition that had been rough over South Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area since Wednesday morning is likely to become very rough over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during March 3 to 5 and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts during March 4 to 5.

The IMD has also issued warnings of high wind speeds and asked fishermen to not venture into South Bay of Bengal & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till March 5 and southwest & adjoining areas of west central Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts during March 3 and 5.