Heavy rainfall lashes Kerala, IMD gives orange and yellow warnings

Fishermen in Kerala and Lakshadweep have been advised not to venture out into the sea.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in at least three districts in Kerala for Monday, September 27, by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts have been given orange warning, which suggests, be alert. All the rest of the districts come with yellow warning, meaning, watch.

Heavy rains have been lashing the state in the past couple of days, and especially at nights. The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala, rain occurring at most places in the state and Lakshadweep, said the IMD daily weather report . The IMD has said it is very likely that Kerala will see heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy (greater than 20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall at one or two places on Monday. Heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places on September 28 and October 1. Rain is also expected to fall heavily in one or two places in Lakshadweep on Monday and October 1.

On September 27 and 28 and October 1, there will likely be thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places, the IMD said further. Rains are predicted to be heavier in the northern districts but the capital in south Kerala has also been receiving a lot of rainfall since Sunday evening.

In a bulletin released on Sunday, the IMD said that the cyclonic storm Gulab moved from Bay of Bengal westward and was likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts. Manorama reports that the storm deepened into a weak depression after crossing the coast.

The IMD has also advised fishermen in the Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area not to venture into the sea since it is a 'squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kilometer / hour likely to prevail."