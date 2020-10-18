Heavy rainfall for Chennai from October 19-21, IMD predicts

The sky condition in Chennai is expected to be cloudy over the next 48 hours.

news Weather

After a relatively hot week, Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to see thunderstorms and light to moderate rains over the next four days. The sky condition in Chennai is expected to be cloudy over the next 48 hours.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department website, Chennai and surrounding districts could witness heavy rainfall between October 19 and October 21. In addition to this, the capital city will continue to see moderate rains on Sunday. This is the direct result of a low-pressure area which is likely to form over the East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea on October 19. It will become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kalakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry. Light rain is also likely to occur over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Karaikal," states the IMD website.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, meanwhile, "Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at a few places over North Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal."

Weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as the Tamil Nadu weatherman, also predicted that the rains will continue over the next three or four days.

"The favourite wind pattern for North Tamil Nadu persists with winds from North-West and a synoptic circulation in Bay of Bengal. The above wind pattern will persist for the next 3-4 days and then it will be caught by the westerly trough and dragged up north. But till then we are in for a treat," he wrote in his blog.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Chennai over the next 48 hours are likely to be around 32 ºC and 26 ºC respectively.