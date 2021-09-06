Heavy rainfall alert issued for many districts in Telangana for September 7

The red warning classifies the risk level as 'high' prompting the authorities to take necessary measures to prevent untoward incidents.

A â€˜redâ€™ warning, alerting about extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for Tuesday, September 7, for many districts in Telangana. The red warning classifies the risk level as â€˜highâ€™ prompting the authorities to take necessary measures to prevent untoward incidents.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal and Rajanna Sircilla. While heavy to very heavy rain is predicted to occur at isolated places in Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts. The districts of Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy and Hyderabad are also predicted to receive heavy rainfall.

The IMD in its forecast said that the sky conditions in Hyderabad would be generally cloudy and the city may receive thundershowers. To prevent any rain-related incident, the IMD suggested authorities to issue advisory displaying warning signs and take necessary action for clearing water; advisory to road and rail traffic department for traffic regulation; and alert to State Disaster Response Force to be on standby.

The IMD warned of flooding in low lying areas, water pooling on roads; wet and slippery roads; crops suffering damage; electricity, water and disruptions, trees, branches and electric poles falling etc.

For Monday, September 6, the IMD predicted that heavy to very heavy rains were very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Nalgonda, Suryapet,Janagaon,YadadriBhuva ngiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri,Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool districts, while heavy rains were predicted in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban),Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy,Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Medak recorded the highest rainfall of 8 followed by Sangareddy at 8 cm.

According to the IMD, four districts in the state have recorded â€˜large excessâ€™ (60% and above) rainfall distribution, and 18 of them have received excess (20%-59%) since June 1.

On Monday, Adilabad district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 32.2 degree Celsius while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Medak at 20 degree Celsius.