Heavy rainfall alert in 10 TN districts, thunderstorm warning in Chennai

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next five days.

news Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, June 20 issued a heavy rainfall warning for 10 districts in Tamil Nadu. As per the 1 pm bulletin, the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupatur, Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Additionally, a thunderstorm warning has also been issued for several places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area for the next four days.

In Chennai and the surrounding districts, the sky is forecasted to be cloudy over the next 24 hours while light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is also likely to occur in Chennai within the next 48 hours. The minimum temperature in the city is expected to be around 27 °C, while the maximum temperature will range from 33 °C to 35 °C during the same period, according to the IMD.

On June 19, the IMD reported significant rainfall in various places across Tamil Nadu. Kundrathur, Maduranthagam, Taramani ARG recorded the highest rainfall with 8 cm, followed by Sriperumbudur, Chidambaram AWS, Annamalai Nagar, Minnal, Ayanavaram Taluk office, and Chennai DGP office with 7 cm of rain.

Furthermore, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next five days.