Heavy rain predicted in Tamil Nadu till July 27

While heavy rain is predicted in several parts of the state, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

news Weather

Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu till July 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday, July 24. Heavy rains are likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Salem, Kallakurichi, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts. Light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is also predicted to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Chennai and adjoining areas are likely to have cloudy weather on Sunday, and light to moderate rainfall is likely in some areas. The weather office also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of the state along with showers. The IMD has also predicted that thunderstorms with light or moderate rainfall are likely to occur in some areas in Chennai over the next 48 hours, with the maximum and minimum temperature likely to be around 33-35˚C and 25-27˚C respectively.

With the work of stormwater drains still underway, the possibility of inundation in some low-lying areas of the state is worrying officials of the water works department. The state has received 65% excess rainfall this monsoon season compared to corresponding period previous year. Chennai has received 79% excess rainfall in the current monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Telangana is also set to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. Parts of the state had witnessed very heavy rainfall for the past two weeks already, and the threat of more rains has caused officials to alert those living on riverbanks and to remain vigilant.

Read: Heavy rain to lash Telangana: CM KCR orders precautionary flood measures

(With IANS inputs)