Heavy rain in northern Karnataka: Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur districts hit

Kagina and Manjra rivers and their tributaries in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts are in spate, affecting road movement.

Flash rains on Tuesday and Wednesday night damaged tracts of crops in northern Karnataka, in the districts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that Chincholi in Kalaburagi received the highest rainfall on Wednesday while Kamalnagar in Bidar received the highest rainfall on Tuesday. On Monday, unseasonal rains were reported in Vijayapura district.

In Raichur, rains damaged standing crops.

The Karnataka government has allocated Rs 1,500 crore for the overall development of the Kalyana Karnataka region and minister BC Patil, speaking to the media on Thursday, said that funds will be allocated for infrastructure development following the rains.

The rains reduced on Thursday when dry weather was reported in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir and Raichur.

Unlike in 2019 when devastating floods ravaged this region, officials said that less rain coupled with effective dam regulation reduced the impact of the rivers overflowing in north Karnataka this year.

The Karnataka government declared that 130 taluks in 23 districts in the state were affected by floods this year. The state government said around 10,000 homes and crops in about 4.03 lakh hectares, and 14,182 km of roads were affected by the rainfall. 20 people were reported dead and thousands were displaced due to rising water levels since August 1.

However, the damage is far lesser than the floods and landslides reported in Karnataka in 2019 when over 60 people died and several lakh residents were displaced in the worst floods to hit the state in decades.