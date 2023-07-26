Heavy rain lashes Delhi, roads waterlogged in several areas

Residents of the national capital woke up to heavy rain on Wednesday, July 26, which triggered waterlogging in several parts of the city. Waterlogging on the ITO Road hampered traffic movement in the morning rush hour.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that there will be light to moderate rainfall till Thursday, which is likely to affect the prevailing temperature.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday settled at 23.8 degrees, three notches below the seasonal average, according to the IMD. The weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the national capital during the day with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 33 degrees. Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 am on Wednesday morning was recorded at 100%.