Heavy rain causes waterlogging in several parts of Chennai

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast, Chennai will experience moderate showers with lightning and thunderstorms on September 29 as well.

Following the heavy rains in Chennai on Wednesday, September 28, several places across the city experienced waterlogging. Anna Nagar, Perungudi, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), West Mambalam, Abhiramipuram, Nungambakkam and parts of Ashok Nagar experienced waterlogging after today’s rain. According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather forecast, the city is expected to experience thunderstorms and moderate showers for the next 48 hours as well. Chennai is experiencing heavy rainfall due to cyclonic circulation in the lower part of the upper atmosphere over Tamil Nadu, according to the IMD.

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been warned against going into the sea on September 28 and 29 because of the high speed wind over the Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast and Comorin area. According to IMD, Chennai will experience light rain on September 30, October 1 and 2 and the sky will be partly cloudy. However, the city will experience moderate showers with thunderstorms and lightning on September 29.

According to a bulletin on Tuesday, the IMD has predicted that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry and Karaikal on September 28.

P Senthamaraikannan, Director, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD said that there will be rains for the next three to four days and this was mainly due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal along the Andhra Pradesh coast. He said that the rains would be moderate in Chennai and suburbs and heavy rainfall is expected over some parts of North Tamil Nadu.