Heavy rain affects flight operations in Bengaluru, 14 flights diverted

An airport official told that strong winds and heavy rain with thunder and lightning affected flight operations from 4:05 pm to 4:51 pm on April 5.

Fourteen flights from Bengaluruâ€™s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were diverted and several others were delayed due to heavy rains on Tuesday, April 4. The rain caused heavy waterlogging in the outskirts of the city where the airport was located. An airport official told NDTV that strong winds and heavy rain with thunder and lightning affected flight operations from 4:05 pm to 4:51 pm.

According to NDTV, 12 flights were diverted to Chennai, one to Coimbatore and one more to Hyderabad. These diverted flights include seven IndiGo flights, three Vistara, two Akasa Airlines, and one each of Go Air and Air India. Meanwhile, six flights from KIA were delayed. Despite the heavy rain, normal operations resumed at the airport after an hour.

Areas around the airport and IT corridors like Varthur, Sarjapur, Bellandur, Marathalli, and Whitefield were reported to have experienced heavy rain and roads in these areas were waterlogged. Waterlogging was reported from inside Nallurhalli Metro station which was inaugurated recently. However, the central part of the city experienced no rain.

On October 2022, Bengaluru experienced heavy rain which resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city. This also led to power cuts, traffic jams and damage to the road infrastructure. Last October, Bengaluru received twice the rainfall it usually receives. The city observatory recorded 305.5 mm of rain till the October 20 last year which is more than double the average rainfall (132 mm) it usually receives.