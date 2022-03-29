Heatwave warning for parts of Telangana on April 1 and 2

In the coming days, there could be a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 2ÂºC to 3ÂºC at isolated pockets over Telangana, the IMD has said.

news Weather

The state of Telangana is bracing for a heatwave, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted a spike in temperatures over the next few days in parts of the state. While dry weather is likely to prevail over Telangana as a whole, there could be a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 2ÂºC to 3ÂºC at isolated pockets over Telangana, the IMD has said.

On April 1, the IMD has said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. On April 2, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. As per the IMD, a heatwave occurs when the actual maximum temperature of a place crosses 45ÂºC or when there is a change of 4.5ÂºC to 6.4ÂºC from the normal temperature.

For heatwaves, too, the IMD issues alerts, ranging from green, yellow, orange to red. The IMD has issued an orange warning (asking officials to be prepared) in six districts (Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Kamareddy) and a yellow warning (to remain updated) in one district (Jagtial) for April 1 and 2, 2022.

Hyderabad may see partial relief over the next few days. The city is expected to see a partly cloudy sky but thunderclouds are likely to develop towards the evening or the night. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Hyderabad and its neighbourhood are likely to be around 40ÂºC and 24ÂºC respectively.

On Tuesday, as of 8.30 am, Adilabad was predicted to witness the highest temperatures with 41.3ÂºC maximum temperature, followed by Nizamabad, which was to see a maximum temperature of 40.5ÂºC. Hyderabadâ€™s maximum temperature on Tuesday was to be around 39ÂºC, as per the IMD.

Independent weather blogger T Balaji tweeted that Chaparala in Adilabad recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.3ÂºC. Hyderabad also crossed 40ÂºC in some areas, as Kukatpally and Bandlaguda recorded over 40ÂºC maximum temperature on Tuesday.