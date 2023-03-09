Heatwave alert, Goa schools to shut by noon

On Wednesday, March 8, the daytime temperature in the capital city was 38.4 degree Celsius, which was 4.6 degree Celsius above average.

Taking serious note of a heatwave alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Goa Education Department has decided to shut the schools before noon on March 9 and 10. Director of Education, Shailesh Zingade told IANS that the decision was taken due to the heatwave alert. "We have told schools to allow the students to leave by noon. It is for today and tomorrow," he said.

"Please note that heatwave conditions are likely at isolated places over north Goa and south Goa. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2 to 3 degrees from March 11 onwards. The warnings are issued based on the latest observations and numerical weather prediction model guidance," IMD said. "The maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degree Celsius higher than its normal value," it said.

However, sources from the Education Department said that schools that are conducting exams have been told to advance timings of the examinations. "Management has to work on this and advance the timing of exams. They should take it seriously," sources said.