Heat wave warning in Kasaragod & Kannur, temperatures likely to rise to 40 degrees

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned that people living in Kasaragod and Kannur districts should take precaution as the maximum temperature is likely to increase by 3°C to 4°C above normal. In a warning bulletin issued on Friday, March 3, the KSDMA said the maximum temperature in these districts is likely to rise to 39°C to 40°C.

The public has been asked to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the day between 11 am and 3 pm. The KSDMA advisory also says that there is a possibility of forest fires spreading due to the increasing summer heat. “Tourists and people living near forest areas should be especially careful. Forest fire situations should be avoided. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly,” the advisory says.

Schools have been asked to avoid assemblies. “Assemblies and other events that expose children to excessive sunlight should be avoided or rescheduled. Schools taking children on field trips must ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm,” the advisory says.

KSDMA has also said that construction workers, agricultural workers, street vendors, and those involved in such kinds of labour should adjust their working hours.

“Avoid leaving cattle to graze in the midday sun and keep other domestic animals tied up in the sun. Ensure access to water for animals and birds,” the advisory says.