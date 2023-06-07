Heat wave conditions in Telangana till June 9, Hyderabad records 40 degrees

As per the weather forecast of the Telangana State Development Planning Society, districts like Hanmakonda, Karimnagar, Jagtial and Jangaon recorded maximum temperatures between 41°C and 43.1°C on June 6.

Extreme heat prevailed in Telangana in the latter part of Tuesday, June 6, with some places recording temperatures significantly higher than normal. Parts of Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, and Mulugu districts recorded temperatures as high as 47.1 degree Celsius. The trend is likely to continue for two more days until June 9. As per the weather forecast report published by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hanmakonda, Karimnagar, Jagtial, and Jangaon recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 41 degrees and 43.1 degrees on June 6.

Hyderabad witnessed severe heatwave conditions last week with temperatures soaring to a maximum of 42.6 degrees in Khairatabad, followed by 41.9 degrees at Gachibowli on June 3. After respite from the heat for about a week, the temperature in Hyderabad touched 40 degrees on Tuesday, June 6.

The TSDPS bulletin noted that June 2 was the hottest day of this summer. Damarcherla in Nalgonda district turned out to be the hottest day of the ongoing summer season, recording a maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees, followed by 46.6 degrees in Khammam and 46.4 degrees in Peddapalli district.