HealthifyMe launches studio-quality home workouts with leading trainers from worldwide

AI-led health and fitness app HealthifyMe on Monday announced the launch of HealthifyStudio - both in app and on HealthifyStudio.com. The platform brings together leading national and international trainers to offer live, interactive workout experience to people in the safety and comfort of their homes. With the country under an extended lockdown, and consumer hesitation in visiting gyms and public places, HealthifyStudio will enable users to experience immersive studio-style workouts digitally, from the safety and comfort of their homes.

The platform offers a wide variety of workout genres, including Strength & Conditioning, Dance Fitness, Ashtanga Yoga, and Zumba. Some of the leading global trainers on the platform are from Southeast Asia, UK and Europe besides India. To replicate a fitness studio environment and ensure meaningful interactions between the coach and all the participants, each session is limited to a maximum of 30 participants.

Users can also opt for a variety of workout regimes, some of which are dedicated to the management of lifestyle conditions like obesity and hypertension and others that are focused on rehab. HealthifyStudio also has offerings for the entire family with special sessions for children, senior citizens besides live healthy cooking sessions. The sessions conducted on HealthifyStudio will not require any equipment as they have been designed keeping in mind the home setup.

“HealthifyStudio’s value proposition is limited admissions per session and the personal feedback that a customer receives from his /her coach during the workout. As pioneers of the remote coaching phenomenon in India, we want to give our users an elevated experience of being able to work out live with top coaches and like-minded people from the safety & convenience of their homes at an affordable price. We also intend to provide employment opportunities to trainers during these times and have already hired nearly 100 coaches in April and May and intend to hire another 100 in June”, said Tushar Vashisht, CEO & Co-founder of Healthifyme.

The introductory price for HealthifyStudio starts at Rs 3000 for 20 sessions in a month and goes up to Rs 12,500 for 360 sessions per year. The company has also launched an introductory offer on their website that allows anyone with an active gym or fitness membership to join HealthifyStudio for 7 top-quality classes for just Re 1.

Rise of inactivity amongst Indians during the lockdown

As per data by HealthifyMe, basis its user base of 17 million people, the months of March, April and May, when the country was under lockdown, have seen the inactivity levels rise sharply among Indians. While in February, before the lockdown, 52% of Indian women and 44% of Indian men were inactive (burnt less than 50% of their calorie budget), the inactivity levels rose to their peak in the month of April with close to 70% women and 65% men being inactive. The situation has improved slightly in the month of May, yet there exists a yawning gap between the pre-lockdown activity levels and now. This can be largely attributed to unavailability of gyms and consumer hesitation to visit public places due to fear of contracting infections. With HealthifyStudio, HealthifyMe aims to help people work out from the comfort and safety of their homes and improve their activity levels.