Health officer in Telangana COVID-19 hotspot Suryapet shunted out as cases increase

This comes after 21 cases were reported from the district on Tuesday.

District Medical Health Officer (DMHO) of Suryapet in Telangana has been shunted out by the office of Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare. An order stating the same was issued on Tuesday.

According to the recent changes, Dr Md Niranjan, who was earlier working as DMHO at Suryapet District was relieved from his duties and was replaced by Dr Sambasiva Rao, a civil surgeon who is presently working as DMHO for Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District.

The latest move comes after 26 positive cases were reported in Suryapet on April 21, which was the highest for the day. Suryapet reported more cases than the Greater Hyderabad region on Tuesday, which saw 19 cases. Hyderabad has reported the most number of cases in Telangana.

The order dated April 21, said that "Incharge arrangements are being made the post of DMHOs for the districts of Suryapet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts for the smooth functioning of the administration in the respective districts with immediate effect."

Dr Niranjan was requested to hand over complete charge of the post to Dr Sambasiva Rao on immediate basis.

Further Dr D Manohar, Deputy DMHO, Chotuppal, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District was appointed as in charge to the post of DMHO of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District until further orders in place of Dr Sambasiva Rao.

The doctors were requested to immediately relive from their current duties and asked to join their newly assigned duties.

Several areas in Suryapet were turned as containment zones following the increase in cases and is now one of the hotspots of the COVID-19. And all the contacts of the infected people are being traced by the government.

In this scenario, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is himself stepping in directly and is touring the area to take stock of the situation.

Another administrative changes in this connection includes the appointment of G Venugopal, Deputy Director, Directorate Municipal Administration office as Officer on Special Duty for COVID-19 to work in Suryapet Municipality.

Telangana state has reported a total of 928 cases of which 23 people dead and 194 have recovered from coronavirus, as per the Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare in the state.

