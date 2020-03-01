Health kiosks installed at Hubli railway stations for quick check-up

Named Pulse Active Station and equipped with Internet of Things (IoT), the medical kiosks generate reports on 21 body parametres and risk indicators for lifestyle diseases.

Flix Health

Aimed at enhancing passenger amenities in railway stations, South Western Railway's (SWR) Hubli division has allotted space for medical kiosks at five places.

"In busy life, finding time for a health check-up is difficult. Many times we all postpone it. Now with medical kiosks at stations, passengers can check their health during waiting time," said SWR General Manager A.K. Singh in a statement.

Space for medical kiosks has been allotted at Dharwad, Belagavi, Vasco Da Gama, Ballari and Hosapet railway stations.

The health check-up service, costing up to Rs 100 is also expected to augment non-fare revenue generation at the five railway stations

Initially, a single medical kiosk was installed at Hubli station in January which received good public response.

The body parametres include height, weight, body mass index (BMI), blood pressure (BP), pulse rate, body fate percentage, mineral count and others.

Lifestyle disease indicators include diabetes, osteoarthritis, cardiac issues and others.

SWR was created combining the reorganized Hubli division from South Central Railway (SCR) with Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions of Southern Railway.

In operation since April 1, 2003, SWR is headquartered in Hubli.