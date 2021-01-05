‘He has a very strong heart’: Dr Devi Shetty on Sourav Ganguly’s health

Noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty also said that Ganguly did not have any heart damage.

In some heartening news for those worried for BCCI President former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s health after he suffered a heart attack last week, reputed cardiologist had some encouraging words on Tuesday. Dr Shetty, who flew down from Bengaluru to Kolkata early this Tuesday met the team and discussed the future course of his treatment. He said that Ganguly has as “strong” a heart as he did when he was 20.

“His heart today is as strong as it was when Sourav was 20 years old. I want everyone to understand that he did not have a major cardiac event which has damaged his heart. He has a very, very strong heart,” Dr Shetty said.

He added that the former cricketer did not have a “major” problem, but in fact, a common one that most Indians experience in their lives: a blockage in the coronary artery. He also denied that the 48-year-old had heart damage. “He had a blockage and he was getting some discomfort, but at the right time he landed in the right hospital and he had the right treatment,” Dr Shetty said.

Ganguly will be discharged from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday, where he has been admitted after he suffered a heart attack on January 3. His condition is reported to be stable and he will be constantly monitored at home, said Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO Woodlands Hospital. He had suffered a “mild” heart attack on Saturday and was immediately brought to the hospital. He was diagnosed with triple vessel disease, a condition characterised by three blocked coronary arteries. Subsequently a primary angioplasty was performed.

The nine-member medical panel constituted to treat Ganguly met on Monday morning along with other medical experts who joined through video conferencing to take a decision to discharge him on Wednesday. Basu added that the discussion was also about the two other coronary blockages that require treatment by angioplasty, and whether that should be done in this admission, or at a later stage. Family members also joined the meeting and were explained about Ganguly’s condition and the further medical plan, added Basu.

Dr Shetty also said that Ganguly is an "asset" to the nation, and the mild heart attack that he experienced did not cause any damage to his health. The cardiac surgeon, following his meeting with a team of 13 doctors at Woodlands Hospital, also said that the batting great can return to normal. "This was not a major cardiac event which would damage his heart. This event will certainly not have any impact on his life in the future. He will be leading a normal life. It will not affect his lifespan," Dr Shetty said.

Thanking the doctors at the medical establishment for providing Ganguly with the "best possible treatment right on time" Dr Shetty further added, "He (Sourav) will be able to participate in a marathon, fly a plane or chase any of his dreams or aspirations without this (mild heart attack) causing any set back. He can get back to cricket if he wants to. He can even exercise like a normal person."

Asked if the former left-handed batsman would have to undergo another angioplasty, the cardiologist said he could either treat it medically or go for the procedure.

"He (Sourav) has both the options at his disposal, but it would be wise to go for another angioplasty. We have left it to him to decide. We think it would be good for him to wait for at least two weeks and then take a call.

"He has no chest pain, no breathing problems. He is stable. (He can) go home and come back 15 days later and get the procedure done," Dr Shetty said.

Following the news his health, Adani Wilmar, that sells Fortune Cooking Oil endorsed by Ganguly, has paused airing the cooking oil advertisement amidst widespread criticism. “We have only taken a temporary break in our TV commercial till we again sit with Saurav and take things forward. This is a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone,” Angshu Mallick, Adani Wilmar Deputy CEO told The Indian Express.

(with PTI inputs)