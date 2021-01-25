‘He has time to meet Kangana, but not farmers’: Sharad Pawar slams Maha guv

While addressing farmers at the Azad Maidan, the NCP chief took a dig at the governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who left for Goa.

“It’s unfortunate that those who are in power don’t care about farmers,” said Nationalist Congress Party chief, Sharad Pawar, while addressing a demonstration at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Monday. The governor has time to meet Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, but not the thousands of "kisan brothers" who have assembled in Mumbai in huge numbers from all over the state, he said.

On Monday, over 6,000 farmers from across 21 districts in Maharashtra had arrived in a convoy of 500 vehicles to show their solidarity with protesting farmers at the Delhi border. Along with Pawar, the President of Maharashtra Congress and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat also attended the gathering.

Pawar also took a dig at the Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not meeting the protesting farmers. “Maharashtra has never seen such a governor before. He has the time to meet Kangana but not the farmers. It is the moral responsibility of the governor to come here and meet you,” Pawar told farmers who had marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet the governor and submit a memorandum to him.

He expressed his support to the protesting farmers and said, “The process to teach the government a lesson has begun through the farmers’ agitation.”

Pawar's remarks came after he was informed that the Governor is not in the state, and has reportedly gone to Goa, putting a question mark on the plans of the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha leaders to submit the memorandum.

Pawar termed the Governor's move as "an insult" to the farmers, agitated leaders of SSKM and other political parties which cancelled plans to depute a 20-member delegation to the Raj Bhavan to hand over the memorandum.

He also took to Twitter to express his anger against the governor’s actions.

"We have seen for the past 60 days, without bothering about the cold, the sun, or rain, the farmers from UP, Haryana, and Punjab have been protesting. They say these are Punjab farmers. Is Punjab Pakistan? They are our own," Pawar said, while slamming at the central government.

All India Kisan Sabha President Ashok Dhawale, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant and others said they would "tear copies" of the memorandum to protest against the Governor's "anti-farmer bias" and send a copy of the representation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Dhawale pointed out that the farmers' organisers had last week informed the Raj Bhavan about their plans to come and hand over a memorandum to the Governor to repeal the three Central farm laws. "This is an insult to the farmers and is regretful. We will tear the memorandum in protest," Dhawale said.

"The governor has fled from the scene. This is the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They cannot betray the farmers and go away like this," said AIKS general secretary for Maharashtra, Ajit Nawale.

Koshyari, who also holds the additional charge of Goa, was in the coastal state on Sunday for the closing ceremony of the 51st International Film Festival of India and to address the Goa Legislature Budget Session opening. He is likely to return to Mumbai late on Monday night.

