HDFC, Kotak Prime to join State Bank of India in Yes Bank rescue plan

HDFC and Kotak Prime may be putting in around ₹2,000 crore each.

As indicated by the Chairman of State Bank of India, Rajnish Kumar, there are at least two other financial sector powerhouses willing to make investments in the revival of Yes Bank. These are Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) and Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd, as per a report in the Live Mint. HDFC and Kotak Prime may be putting in around ₹2,000 crore each. State Bank had said it will invest ₹2,450 crore in the first tranche and be willing to make a total investment of up to ₹10,000 crore. In the new plan now with RBI and the Central government, once these funds pooled reach the level of ₹10,000 crore, the remaining ₹10,000 crore will be sourced from PE (private equity) funds and other investors. That will then take care of the immediate requirement of ₹20,000 crore required to stabilise the operations at Yes Bank. The amount in shortfall (for reaching the first 10K crore), the existing capital of Yes Bank will be used.

It is now for the RBI and the Union Finance Ministry to react to this plan and accord their approvals. HDFC will then call its board meeting and seek its nod to make the investment. The three entities, SBI, HDFC and Kotak will all receive Yes Bank shares at ₹10 each. The investors aiming to bring in the remaining ₹10,000 crore will have to pay a premium.

Coming to the capital inadequacy and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, at present, Yes Bank’s CET1 stand at ₹27,600 crore. The CET1 ratio was at 8.7% against the required figure of 7.375%.

Coming back to the plan submitted to RBI to bring the bank back to a position of strength, SBI will lead the consortium and the reason they are being offered the privilege of getting the shares at the current market price of around ₹10 per share is because they are coming in with a commitment to stay invested for a period.

For the record, Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd is a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank that specialises in offering loans for purchase of passenger cars. Their customers include automobile dealers as well.

In its analysis of the financial status of Yes Bank, JP Morgan estimates that the known stressed exposure of the bank could be around ₹41,000 crore. There are key stressed accounts like Essel Group, Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group and with the AGR dues, the telecom company Vodafone Idea Ltd joins the list.