HD Kumaraswamy says PM Modi offered to make him CM for 5 years without interference

HD Kumaraswamy made the claim while campaigning for the Sira by polls in Tumakuru.

news Politics

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday raised a storm as he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered to make him Chief Minister for five years with the assurance that he wonâ€™t be touched. This sensational claim was made by HDK as he was campaigning for his party in Sira where by-elections are due to be held on November 3.

JD(S) is fighting to retain the Assembly seat in Sira, Tumakuru which is a JD(S) bastion. Sira bye polls were necessitated by the death of sitting Janata Dal (S) MLA B Satyanarayana.

"BJP was also ready to make me CM. Narendra Modi personally offered this to me. He said nobody will be able to touch you for 5 years, you take a decision",he said.

Lashing out at PM Modi, Kumaraswamy added, "If I speak against Modi he has a troll army that will attack me. Mukesh Ambani has made Rs 90 crores per hour during the lockdown. Modi should make this man his economic advisor. We don't need this kind of money, pls ask them to give at least Rs 90 per hour to our hard working youth. You decide if you want to bring a government like this".

It may be recalled that post the 2018 Assembly polls, while the BJP was the party with the highest number of seats, they were still short by 9 seats to form the government. The JD(S) and Congress had formed a post-poll alliance with the top brass of the Congress party led by Sonia Gandhi leading the talks with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. At that time, it was speculated that the JD(S), having the option to sway both sides, were also approached by the BJP.

However, Kumaraswamy was dislodged from his seat 13 months after becoming the CM in 2018 after days of uncertainty and hectic political negotiations. Eighteen ruling MLAs of the erstwhile ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition MLAs had resigned from their posts to jump ship to the BJP to pave way for the current BS Yediyurappa government. Most of the 18 such rebels have been rewarded with ministerial posts.

As reported earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India announced that Sira in Tumakuru and RR Nagar in Bengaluru will go for polls on November 3.

Incidentally, both the seats are known to be Vokkaliga belts which is the core voter base of the JD(S).

Praising the former MLA, Kumaraswamy said that Sathyanarayana had continued to remain in the JD(S) even though he was approached by the BJP and offered lucrative details.